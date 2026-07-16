Osimhen Set For Galatasaray Captaincy, Nigerian Players Seal Big Moves Across Europe

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is on course to become Galatasaray’s new captain following the departure of Mauro Icardi.

Icardi left the Turkish Super Lig champions after his contract expired, bringing an end to a successful four-year spell at RAMS Park. The 33-year-old Argentine won four league titles during his time with the Yellow and Reds.

Victor Osimhen served as the club’s deputy captain last season and is now expected to inherit the armband.

The Nigeria international has played a key role in Okan Buruk’s side winning back-to-back league titles and is set to take on an even bigger leadership role ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons defender Shukurat Oladipo has committed her future to Italian champions AS Roma after signing a new three-year contract.

The club confirmed the extension in a statement on its official website.

“AS Roma are delighted to announce that Shukurat Oladipo has extended her contract with the club until 30 June 2029,” the club said.

“A central defender, Oladipo joined the Giallorossi back in February 2025, and has so far made 32 appearances for the club.

“During the 2025/26 campaign, she was instrumental in both our Scudetto and Coppa Italia wins. Shukurat has also been a regular member of the Nigerian senior national team since the 2024/25 season.”

The 21-year-old joined Roma from FC Robo Queens in 2025 and enjoyed a remarkable campaign, winning both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia. She was also named the Italian Women’s League Best Defender after an outstanding season.

Oladipo has been included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray have also strengthened their midfield with the signing of Nigerian-born Lesley Ugochukwu from Burnley.

The 22-year-old joins the Turkish champions on a season-long loan with an option to make the transfer permanent.

Ugochukwu only moved to Burnley from Chelsea last summer after previously spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Southampton.

He made 35 league appearances for Burnley last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The midfielder began his professional career at French club Stade Rennes, where he made 60 appearances before moving to England.

More so, the Swedish side IFK Göteborg have completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Ifeoluwa Olowoporoku from Triple 44 Football Academy.

The teenager has signed a three-year contract with the 18-time Swedish champions.

Football director Jesper Jansson said the club sees the youngster as a long-term investment. He said, “A young and developable player who we see being able to compete in the A-team in the long term.

“We see this signing in the longer term and not as a player who will make an impact already this year. It is a young and developable player that we, along with our coaches and other tools, will work a lot with.”

Reims Secure Otomewo Until 2031

French club Stade de Reims have signed Nigerian midfielder John Otomewo from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem.

The 19-year-old has signed a long-term contract that runs until 2031 and will link up with fellow Nigerian Hafiz Ibrahim at the club.

Speaking after completing the move, Otomewo said: “I am very happy to be at Stade de Reims.

“This will allow me to evolve and progress in the best conditions, but above all, I want to help the Club achieve its objectives this season.”

Otomewo started his career with Abia Comets before moving to Gombe United. His performances earned him a transfer to Hapoel Jerusalem, where he quickly became a regular starter.

Middlesbrough Eye Adeoye

Ikorodu City midfielder Aderemi Adeoye is closing in on a move to Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old is currently on trial with the English club as he attempts to secure a transfer this summer.

Adeoye joined Ikorodu City in January and quickly established himself in the first team. His performances earned him a place in Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup, where he made two substitute appearances for the Super Eagles.

If the move goes through, Adeoye will become the latest Nigerian to represent Middlesbrough, following the likes of Yakubu, John Obi Mikel, Kenneth Omeruo and Kelechi Iheanacho.