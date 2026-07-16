Nigerian General Overseer Dies

The Founder and General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), Rev. Dr. William Uzochukwu Okoye, has been reported dead.

The development was announced in a statement signed by Rev. Godwin Tsee on behalf of the Board of Trustees and National Executive Council of the mission.

Naija News understands that the cleric died on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has since described his passing as a great loss to the Church and the nation.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, conveyed the association’s condolences in a statement issued on Thursday, paying glowing tribute to the late cleric’s lifelong commitment to the Christian faith, national service and Church unity.

Okoh sympathised with the deceased’s wife, Rev. Mrs Toyin Okoye, his children, the leadership and members of All Christians Fellowship Mission, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the wider Christian community.

He prayed that God would grant the bereaved family and all those mourning the cleric the strength to bear the loss.

“We pray that the Lord will comfort his family, the All Christians Fellowship Mission, and all who are grieving at this difficult time. May God grant them the strength to bear this loss and uphold them with His unfailing grace,” he said.

The CAN President described the late Okoye as a devoted servant of God who committed his life to preaching the Gospel, raising leaders and fostering unity among Christians in Nigeria.

According to him, the late cleric made significant contributions to the growth of the Church through his pastoral ministry and leadership in several Christian organisations.

Okoh recalled that Okoye served as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Federal Capital Territory and also led the FCT chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

He later became CAN’s National Director on National Issues and Social Welfare, where he played an active role in advancing the interests of the Christian community.

Beyond his ecclesiastical responsibilities, Okoye also rendered services in several national assignments.

According to CAN, he served on the Presidential Advisory Council on Youth Affairs, participated in the National Political Reform Conference and was a member of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission.

The late cleric also served as chaplain to two Nigerian presidents and headed the Aso Rock Villa Chapel, roles through which he offered spiritual guidance at the highest levels of government.

Reflecting on his personal relationship with the deceased, Okoh described him as a humble and dependable leader who discharged every responsibility with wisdom, grace and unwavering dedication.

“I remember Rev. Okoye as a humble servant of God who carried every responsibility entrusted to him with wisdom, grace, and unwavering dedication. He was deeply committed to the unity of the Church and was always willing to lend his voice and experience whenever called upon.

“His counsel, calm disposition, and passion for advancing God’s Kingdom will be greatly missed,” the CAN President said.

Okoh added that the late cleric’s enduring legacy of service, humility and commitment to the advancement of Christianity would continue to inspire generations of believers.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest while comforting all those affected by his passing.