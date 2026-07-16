Makinde Can Move Nigeria Forward – APM Running Mate

The vice-presidential candidate of the Allied Progressive Movement (APM), Bala Adamu Ibrahim, has said he accepted the party’s nomination because of his confidence in the leadership ability of Oyo State Governor and the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde.

Ibrahim, popularly known as Bala Sade, said his decision was influenced by his longstanding relationship with Makinde, whom he described as both a close friend and political associate.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Daily Trust, the Bauchi-born politician said he was honoured by the nomination, describing it as a major milestone for himself, his community and Bauchi State.

Ibrahim said his emergence as the APM’s vice-presidential candidate was built on mutual trust and a shared political vision with the party’s presidential flagbearer.

“Makinde is not only a close friend but a very close political associate,” he said.

Explaining why he accepted the offer, he added that he believed the Oyo governor possessed the capacity to lead the country.

He further stated, “I feel very proud of my nomination as vice-presidential candidate of APM because my selection is a monumental honour, not just to my personal life but a historic milestone for my community and Bauchi State.”

The politician noted that his nomination marked the first time an indigene of Sade District in Darazo Local Government Area had been chosen for such a high national office.

According to him, the development is a source of pride for his community and the entire state.

He expressed optimism that the APM ticket would offer Nigerians an alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Public Service, Political Background

Checks by Daily Trust showed that the 51-year-old politician hails from Sade District in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He is the son of a retired local government forestry supervisor and began his career in the civil service before Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

After leaving public service, Ibrahim ventured into politics and contested twice for a seat in the Bauchi State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party between 1999 and 2003.

He later served under former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development and Senior Special Assistant on Election Matters to the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission.

Outside politics, Ibrahim is also involved in business with interests in Abuja and Kano while maintaining close ties with his hometown.

Friends Speak On Makinde’s Relationship

Associates of the APM vice-presidential candidate said his relationship with Makinde dates back several years.

A friend, who requested anonymity, said Ibrahim previously served as one of Makinde’s aides, a development that strengthened their political relationship.

According to the source, Ibrahim spent a considerable period in Ibadan while working closely with the Oyo governor.

Another associate described him as a well-known political figure in Bauchi State with extensive business interests across Abuja, Kano and Oyo.

“He is also a businessman who mostly travels to Abuja, Kano and Oyo State and, most recently, lives more in Oyo State,” the source said.