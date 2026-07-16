Kogi High Court Issues Statement On Deregistration Of NDC

The Kogi State High Court has denied reports claiming that it ordered the deregistration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Court, in a statement on Thursday, issued by its Chief Information Officer, Saqeeb Saeed, described the allegation that it ordered the deregistration of NDC as false and misleading.

Naija News reports that it clarified that the widely reported news report linking it to the alleged deregistration did not originate from the Kogi State High Court.

The Court maintained that it had not handled any case relating to the registration or deregistration of any political party, including the NDC.

The Court added that although it would not normally respond to misinformation circulating on social media, the inclusion of the Chief Judge’s photograph made it necessary to issue a clarification to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

It issued a warning to content creators and social media users against publishing unverified information capable of misleading the public or undermining confidence in the judicial system.

“The High Court of Justice of Kogi State did not handle any matter relating to the registration or deregistration of any political party in the country, and particularly the party in question, nor any other matter concerning the political party.

“It equally expressed worry over the use of the photograph of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, alongside that of former Governor Yahaya Bello in the viral post, saying it appeared to be a deliberate attempt to create the false impression that the alleged decision came from the state’s judiciary.

“The integrity and dignity of judges, as well as the institution of the High Court of Justice of Kogi State and other courts under its supervision, should not be subjected to false and misleading narratives.

“We urge the public to disregard the viral report and reaffirm its commitment to the fair and impartial administration of justice without fear or favour,” the statement partly read.