‘I’m A Reckless Spender, Chioma Is My Life Coordinator’ – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that his wife, Chioma Adeleke, manages his finances because of his reckless spending.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known in a viral video online.

Davido, who was seen calling Chioma on the phone, said he was stranded and asked her to transfer $4,000 to his personal assistant, Lati.

He said, “Hello, hello baby, good morning my wife, my love. Help me send Lati $4,000. I can’t login, I don’t know why, is the service here. Alright. We’re taking off now to Naija, I love you.”

His official streamer, Davreltv handler, asked him, “So your wife has been managing the money?”

While describing Chioma as his life coordinator, he added, “Of course, you know I’m a reckless spender. Na she dey arrange everything. Na my life coordinator be that.”

Meanwhile, Davido has revealed that he spends between $200,000 and $300,000, approximately between ₦300 million and ₦400 million, every month.

Davido, during a recent livestream with streamer Davrel, said being a celebrity is expensive.

According to Davido, the ₦300 million and ₦400 million he spends do not include expenses for his wife, Chioma Adeleke, or the rest of his household.

He said, “I spend between $200,000 and $300,000 every month and that doesn’t even include my wife’s expenses or the rest of my household.

“It also doesn’t include expenses for the purchase of luxury cars and jewellery.”