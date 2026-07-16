Former Gov. Rotimi Amaechi Loses Mother

Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi‘s mother, Mary Amaechi, has died at the age of 89.

Naija News reports that the family announced the demise in a statement issued by the Rotimi Amaechi Media Office on Thursday, disclosing that the matriarch died peacefully on Thursday.

The statement described the late Mary Amaechi as a devoted Christian and respected community leader known for promoting peace, unity, and service.

According to the statement, Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and his family also expressed appreciation for the messages of condolence received since their matriarch’s death.

The statement read, “Late Mrs Mary Amaechi was a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace and unity. She was a community women’s leader and Christian leader, whose beliefs and faith in God were firm and resolute.

“She was loved and highly respected in her community, and will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support for those around her and beyond.

“Rt Hon. Amaechi and the entire family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of condolences and love already being shown to them during this difficult time.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared with the public in due course. The family appreciates the continued thoughts and prayers from friends, supporters, and well-wishers.”