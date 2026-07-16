Court Orders Forfeiture Of Achimugu’s ₦4.6 Billion Jewellery, Luxury Cars

An Abuja High Court sitting in Apo has ordered the final forfeiture of assets worth billions of naira linked to businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, to the Federal Government.

Naija News understands that the assets include jewellery valued at ₦4.645 billion, 11 exotic vehicles estimated at ₦4.293 billion, $50,000 and an additional ₦30 million in cash.

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie made the order on Thursday, July 16, 2026, while delivering judgment on an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had asked the court to permanently transfer the ownership of the properties to the Federal Government.

The commission maintained that the assets, which had earlier been the subject of legal proceedings, should no longer remain in Achimugu’s possession.

After considering the application and the materials placed before the court, Justice Onwugbuzie granted the request for final forfeiture.

The combined value of the naira-denominated jewellery, vehicles and cash stands at more than ₦8.9bn, excluding the dollar component.

Background

In January 2024, Achimugu made the headlines when she set the Caribbean Island of Grenada alight with a seven-day 50th birthday party attended by some of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian entertainment industry and prominent figures.

Over a year later, the EFCC declared Achimugu wanted on money-laundering allegations. On April 29, 2025, EFCC arrested the businesswoman at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In March 2026, a federal high court in Abuja granted an order for the final forfeiture of the sum of $13 million allegedly linked to Achimugu and Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd.

Emeka Nwite, presiding judge, had held that the EFCC was able to prove that the funds were proceeds of fraud.