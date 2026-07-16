El-Rufai Withdraws Three Applications In Corruption Case

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has withdrawn three applications earlier filed in his ongoing corruption case before the Kaduna State High Court.

Naija News reports that his new counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), also apologised to the court over the language used in the applications, describing the filings as unnecessarily confrontational.

The development occurred during Wednesday’s proceedings before Justice Darius Khobo.

Erokoro, who recently took over El-Rufai’s defence, sought the court’s permission to withdraw the three applications and informed the judge that a fresh one had been filed.

The senior lawyer told the court that he reviewed the pending applications after taking over the case and found some of the language unsuitable.

He described the motions as “combative in nature” and said he could not adopt some of the expressions used by the previous defence team.

Erokoro consequently apologised to the court and explained that he had decided to replace the applications with a fresh filing.

He also requested additional time to complete the new process and prepare for its hearing.

Prosecution Alleges Delay Tactics

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Muktar, criticised the defence’s decision to continue filing multiple applications.

Muktar alleged that the motions were preventing the substantive trial from commencing.

He disclosed that two additional applications seeking the judge’s recusal had been filed after the previous adjournment.

The prosecution lawyer described the latest move as “a delay method,” insisting that the state was ready to proceed with the case.

Muktar said, “Charge has been filed, prosecution is ready, defence is bringing multiple applications, and that is what is destroying the time, frustrating the prosecution from commencing the trial.

“We would have gone far if not because of these applications.”

Justice Khobo granted the defence’s request for more time to complete its fresh application. The court subsequently adjourned the matter until July 22, 2026, for hearing.