Panic As Residents Discover Beheaded Body In Plateau

Residents of Angwan Durun-Uwa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were gripped by fear on Thursday after the decomposing body of a beheaded person was discovered inside a sack abandoned at a refuse dump in the community.

The gruesome discovery sent shockwaves through the area as residents gathered at the scene, while security operatives were alerted to evacuate the corpse and commence investigations.

As of the time of filing this report, the identity of the deceased had yet to be established, Naija News understands.

Confirming the incident, a youth leader in Barkin Ladi, Danjuma Ibrahim, said he received a distress call early Thursday informing him that a suspected murder victim had been dumped at the refuse site.

According to him, he immediately alerted the police, who responded promptly to the scene.

“I received a call at about 7 a.m. that a beheaded body had been dumped inside a sack at the refuse dump in Angwan Durun-Uwa. We immediately alerted the police, who responded to the scene,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim disclosed that the corpse had already begun decomposing before it was discovered, making it difficult for residents to identify the victim.

The condition of the remains, he said, suggested that the body may have been dumped at the location several hours before it was found.

The incident has heightened anxiety among residents, many of whom expressed concern over the increasing wave of violent crimes in the area.

Security operatives subsequently evacuated the corpse from the refuse dump for further examination.

Investigations have commenced to determine the identity of the deceased, establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and track down those responsible for the crime.

Residents called on security agencies to intensify surveillance in the area and ensure that those behind the gruesome act are brought to justice.

The Plateau State Police command is yet to issue any official response regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report.