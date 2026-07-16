Bayelsa United Appoint Maikaba With Immediate NPFL Return Target

Bayelsa State Government has appointed experienced coach Abdul Maikaba as the new Technical Adviser of Bayelsa United, tasking him with leading the club back to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after relegation.

The unveiling took place earlier today, July 16, and was conducted by the Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe, who said Governor Douye Diri had mandated the newly inaugurated Interim Management Board, headed by Dr Peter Singabele, to secure promotion at the first attempt.

Akpe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring the club’s top-flight status and expressed confidence in the new coaching crew.

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring Bayelsa United returns to the NPFL next season. That is the responsibility given to the Interim Management Board, and we believe the new technical crew has the experience and capacity to achieve that objective,” he said.

The deputy governor described Maikaba’s appointment as a clear statement of the government’s determination to rebuild Bayelsa United into one of Nigeria’s leading clubs. He also instructed the coaching team to prioritise homegrown talent, directing that about 70 per cent of the squad should be made up of players from Bayelsa State to strengthen grassroots football development.

Maikaba has signed a one-year contract with an option for renewal based on performance. Former Go-Round FC head coach Ngozi Elechi will serve as his assistant.

The former Wikki Tourists, Plateau United, Akwa United, Enyimba, Rangers International and Kano Pillars coach said Bayelsa United’s ambition to regain NPFL status convinced him to accept the job.

“I accepted this challenge because Bayelsa State is ambitious and determined to return to the Premier League. I will give my best to ensure we achieve that objective,” Maikaba said.

He also promised an attacking brand of football. “My philosophy of football has earned me the nickname ‘Pep Guardiola of Nigerian football,’ and I will work hard to build a team that the people of Bayelsa will be proud of,” he added.

As part of preparations for the new season, Bayelsa United will organise a 12-team pre-season tournament featuring the eight quarter-finalists from the last Prosperity Cup, along with Selena FC, Bayelsa Talents Under-19, Bayelsa United Feeders and City Boy FC.

The club said the competition is designed to identify promising players from across the state as it steps up preparations for its bid to earn an immediate return to the NPFL.