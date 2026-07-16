Bandits Kidnap Returning IDPs In Fresh Sokoto Attack

Several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had just returned to their communities were abducted on Wednesday after suspected bandits launched fresh attacks on Gasalodi and Tungar Barke villages in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News understands that the latest attack, which occurred around 11 a.m., forced residents to flee once again to Jabo town, where many had previously sought refuge following earlier assaults on their communities.

According to Daily Trust, sources said the attackers also rustled an unspecified number of livestock before escaping with the abducted victims.

Residents told journalists that the affected villagers had only returned to their homes on Tuesday after spending several weeks in displacement.

A resident of Jabo, who confirmed the incident, said the returnees had barely begun settling in when the gunmen struck.

“They returned yesterday, but unfortunately some of them were abducted this morning. The bandits also carted away their livestock,” the source said.

He disclosed that the attackers had earlier threatened to return if residents attempted to move back to their villages.

“They warned the residents that they would come back once they returned, and that is exactly what happened,” he added.

Another resident estimated that about 20 people were abducted during the raid.

“I was on my farm when I saw villagers running back to Jabo to escape the attack,” he said.

A visit to Jabo revealed scores of displaced residents taking refuge in public schools, while many others gathered along major roads after fleeing the renewed violence.

The latest attack has compounded the humanitarian crisis in the area, with many families forced to abandon their homes for a second time within weeks.

‘I Beg To Feed My Children’

One of the displaced persons, Yarmagaji, a widow from Tungar Barke, narrated the hardship she and her five children have endured since fleeing their community.

The mother of five said she had been living in a public school for more than a month after being displaced by previous attacks.

“I have five children, all orphans. Since we arrived here about a month ago, I have been begging to feed them because I have no other means of survival,” she lamented.

She appealed to the Tambuwal Local Government Council and humanitarian agencies to urgently provide food, relief materials and other support for displaced families.

At the General Hospital in Jabo, victims receiving treatment for injuries sustained during earlier bandit attacks expressed frustration over what they described as the government’s failure to support them.

One of the patients, Abubakar Muhammad, said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left hand during an attack on Babban Rafi village about three weeks ago.

“They came on about 20 motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately. I tried to escape, but one of them chased me, ordered me to stop, and when I refused, he opened fire. Several bullets hit my hand and I lost consciousness,” he recounted.

Muhammad said neither government officials nor emergency agencies had visited him since his admission.

“Since I was admitted about three weeks ago, no government official has visited us or offered to pay our medical bills,” he said.

Another victim, Muhammad Sahabi, said he was conveying bags of grain on his motorcycle when he came under attack.

“They shot me in the hand, and my family has been responsible for all my hospital expenses,” he said.

However, the Sokoto State Police Command had yet to issue any official statement regarding the development as of the time of filing this report.