We Can Look Into It – Akpabio Mocks Oshiomhole Over Video Of Him ‘Massaging Feet Of Lady’ In Private Jet

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has taunted the Senator representing Edo North at the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, over a viral video showing him massaging a woman’s feet aboard a private jet.

Naija News reports that this comes months after a video surfaced online in February 2026, showing Oshiomhole massaging a woman’s feet inside a private jet.

The footage generated widespread reactions, with many Nigerians questioning the senator’s conduct amid the country’s economic challenges, while Oshiomhole’s media team labelled the video as artificial intelligence (AI)-generated.

However, speaking during the plenary on Thursday, in a video shared by AIT, Akpabio said the chamber had previously ignored a petition about the viral video because it was believed to be AI-generated.

According to Akpabio, the Senate could still examine the matter if fresh evidence emerges.

He said, “I don’t want to go outside what we were doing. I would have asked a question, when there was a picture of our senator massaging the leg of a girl. Senator Oshiomhole, your very good friend, Senator Lalong, came to give me security information that we just ignored the petition because we thought it was AI. But if you have another evidence, we can look into it.”