Sowore Demands Inquest Into Mary Habila’s Death, Opposes Immediate Burial

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance of Nigeria (AAN), Omoyele Sowore, has demanded an inquest into the death of Mary Habila.

Sowore insisted that no burial should take place until investigators complete forensic examinations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the demand in a statement.

He argued that the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death should be subjected to an independent investigation before her burial, urging relevant authorities to carry out all procedures required by law, including an autopsy where necessary.

“There MUST be a coroner’s inquest into the death of Mary Habila at the residence of Tinubu’s Minister of Works, David Umahi,” Sowore stated.

He further alleged that Habila died with blood flowing from her mouth, claiming the circumstances suggested an unnatural death, while calling on authorities to conclude all investigative and forensic procedures before any burial takes place.

Sowore also referenced previous allegations of unexplained deaths involving persons connected to the minister, including the deaths of five NELAN engineers, maintaining that those incidents also deserve public scrutiny.

He started that previous deaths linked to persons connected with the minister remain unresolved, urging authorities to ensure the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death were fully investigated.