I Didn’t Enter NURTW As A B@stard – MC Oluomo

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has boasted that he is more knowledgeable than most graduates

Naija News reports that MC Oluomo stated this during the 50th birthday celebration of Islamic singer Hafsat Adegoke in Lagos.

Reflecting on his rise from a bus conductor to one of Nigeria’s most influential transport union leaders, he argued that he has worked hard to get to where he is today.

MC Oluomo also pointed to his children’s achievements as proof that his lack of formal schooling did not stop him from prioritising education, revealing that they have become doctors, lawyers and engineers.

He said: “It’s not about being proud, I’ve been spending money since I was 13 years old. I worked as a conductor from 12pm to 6pm. I would go to Danjuma Cinema to watch Indian movies with my own money, and in turn, I would go home to give my mother money for her food.

“That’s what I did until I got to this stage. I didn’t enter the NURTW as a bastard. I learned the work, mastered it, and got to where I am today. I didn’t go to school, but the knowledge and understanding I possess in my head are greater than those held by people with degrees.

“I used to tell people that if I am uneducated, glory be to God. My children today are a doctor, a lawyer, and an engineer, and they are in America. God should not let our children die an untimely death.”