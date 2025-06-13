U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Dragged Out Of Trump Official’s Press Conference

Tensions surrounding the Donald Trump administration’s controversial immigration crackdown erupted on Thursday when U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed during a live press conference in Los Angeles, drawing outrage from top Democratic leaders.

Padilla, a Democratic senator representing California, attempted to confront Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, over recent immigration operations in the city, but was physically restrained and escorted out by federal agents.

The drama unfolded at a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, where Noem was addressing reporters. Senator Padilla walked into the room, identified himself, and began to ask a question when security agents intercepted him.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” Padilla announced, just before being pushed and shoved by agents in full view of journalists.

A video released by Padilla’s staff captured him being thrown to the ground and handcuffed by men in bulletproof vests bearing FBI logos. Despite the aggressive takedown, Padilla did not resist.

“There’s no recording allowed out here,” one agent was heard saying before stepping in front of the camera as the video ended abruptly.

Despite the clear video footage, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attempted to spin a different version of events.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” claimed Trisha McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary, on social media.

She further alleged that Secret Service agents mistook Padilla for a threat and responded accordingly. McLaughlin later confirmed that Padilla and Noem held a 15-minute meeting after the press conference.

Secretary Noem also criticised Padilla’s action, describing it as “inappropriate,” and insisted he had not made a formal request for a meeting.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, with leading figures condemning the administration’s response in strong terms.

“Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now,” wrote California Governor Gavin Newsom on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), calling the act “outrageous, dictatorial and shameful.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass echoed the sentiment, “Absolutely abhorrent and outrageous. He is a sitting United States Senator. This administration’s violent attacks on our city must end.”

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer demanded a full-scale investigation into what he called a “despicable” act.

Schumer said, “It reeks of totalitarianism. This is not what democracies do.

“Senator Padilla was there legitimately to ask questions about what’s happening in California, which every citizen deserves to know.”

Immigration Raids Spark Protests, Violence In L.A.

The confrontation occurred amid rising tensions in Los Angeles, where nearly a week of protests has followed a sweeping immigration crackdown ordered by Trump officials.

While most of the demonstrations have remained peaceful, some incidents have turned violent, with vehicles set ablaze and rocks hurled at police.

In response, the White House deployed 4,700 federal troops to the city, a move heavily criticised by state and city leaders, who argue the situation remains under control and local agencies are equipped to manage the unrest.