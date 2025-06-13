Transfer Updates: Osimhen, Quansah, Barcola, Ekitike, Williams, Modric, Others

Liverpool are considering a sensational transfer move for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 26, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray.

The Reds are exploring attacking reinforcements and see Osimhen as a prime transfer target to bolster their frontline. (Source: Givemesport)

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have turned their attention to Liverpool’s rising star Jarell Quansah, 22.

The German champions are reportedly keen on signing the England international centre-back, who is valued at around £40 million. (Source: The Athletic)

In Paris, PSG have made it clear that Bradley Barcola, 22, will not be leaving the club this summer, despite reported interest from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Elsewhere, Manchester United are plotting a major move for French forward Hugo Ekitike, 22, who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. The potential deal could cost the Red Devils up to £85 million. (Source: Sky Sports)

Arsenal are also active in the market. They’re exploring a move for Nico Williams, 22, of Athletic Bilbao, but their hopes may be dashed as Bayern Munich have met the winger’s release clause and received permission to negotiate with him. (Sources: The Sun, Sky Germany)

The Gunners have also made enquiries about Jorrel Hato, 19, a highly-rated central defender from Ajax, as they seek to strengthen their backline. (Source: Daily Mail)

In a potential outgoing deal, AC Milan are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko, 28. (Source: Sky Sports)

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric, 39, will delay his proposed move to AC Milan, choosing instead to represent Real Madrid at the upcoming Club World Cup. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newly promoted Leeds United are in talks with Udinese over a deal for 26-year-old Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. (Source: Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Real Betis have offered a three-year deal to free agent Junior Firpo, 28, after the full-back was released by Leeds. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank may face early frustration in the transfer market, as Brentford are set to block any move for Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard, 31. (Source: Givemesport)

West Ham and Brentford are both tracking Hamza Igamane, the 22-year-old Rangers striker who impressed with 16 goals in the Scottish Premiership last season. (Source: Foot Mercato)

There is also interest in Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga, 26, with four Premier League clubs reportedly ready to trigger the defender’s £1.2 million release clause. (Source: Sky Sports)