Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 13th June, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted full pardon on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow activists.

Naija News reports that the President disclosed this on Thursday while addressing the National Assembly to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

He stated that he would grant the Ogoni nine activists and others whose names will be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.

Recall that Ken Saro-Wiwa was tried by a special military tribunal for allegedly masterminding the murder of Ogoni chiefs at a pro-government meeting, and hanged in 1995 by the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha.

His execution provoked international outrage and resulted in Nigeria’s suspension from the Commonwealth of Nations for more than three years.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, has claimed that he won the 1999 presidential election against former President Olusegun Obasanjo by 1.5 million votes, but was denied victory by the military.

Falae submitted that the military manipulated the result to favour Obasanjo because they feared that he would probe their regime if he emerged as the President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Chief Falae made the claim on Thursday during an interview with Arise News to mark the 2025 June 12 Democracy Day.

According to him, his lawyer was also able to establish in court that the votes from the 1999 presidential election were duplicated to favour Obasanjo and edge him out of the race.

Speaking further, Falae said he could not have been stupid enough to probe a government he was a part of, as feared by the military authorities.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to announce the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State

Naija News reports that many had called on the president to use the occasion of his Democracy Day speech to announce Fubara’s reinstatement.

While he granted pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa alongside others and conferred national honours on distinguished Nigerians, President Tinubu failed to reverse the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Tinubu had, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and announced a six-month suspension of Fubara from office. Also suspended was Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu and the State House of Assembly.

Reports had emerged claiming that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, was reportedly leading behind-the-scenes efforts to secure the reinstatement of Fubara before the upcoming June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

According to sources who spoke with Vanguard, Jonathan held at least one private telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu, appealing for Fubara’s reinstatement in the spirit of national reconciliation and democratic principles.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took a swipe at Nigeria’s major opposition parties on Thursday, declaring it a “pleasure” to watch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) fall apart due to internal conflicts.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the comments during a joint session of the National Assembly as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Addressing lawmakers and dignitaries gathered at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Tinubu welcomed new members from opposition parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the ruling party remains open to all.

Tinubu said, triggering applause from APC lawmakers, “You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door.”

“It is indeed a pleasure to witness you in such a disarray,” he added, in a jab at the opposition’s current disunity.

The president did not hold back in mocking the panic within opposition circles over a wave of defections and internal grievances.

Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has dismissed allegations that his former boss stole Nigeria’s money and hid it in foreign countries.

Speaking during an interview with the BBC, he alleged that the money in question was used to support Nigerians during tough economic times.

He insisted that the money was not stolen but kept in a national account to support Nigeria’s economic plan.

He explained that after studying Libya’s system, the Abacha government introduced a policy that allowed Nigerian-owned companies to receive government support to buy goods and sell them to citizens at affordable prices.

The National Assembly has confirmed June 12 as the day for the President of Nigeria to address a joint session of the lawmakers.

The resolution was adopted on Thursday, June 12, 2025, during a special Democracy Day sitting at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where President Bola Tinubu delivered a commemorative address to lawmakers.

The date was adopted during the joint session presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio following a motion raised by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The adoption and announcement follow a voice vote on the matter by the lawmakers.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, has lamented about the financial pressures she faces as a single mother amid the country’s economic situation.

Naija News reports that the female sensational singer, in a post via Instagram story, addressed those constantly seeking financial help from her.

The award-winning singer stated that she is also facing challenges due to the current economic situation in Nigeria, adding that she works tirelessly day and night to stay afloat.

She wrote, “Because even me sef the economy don show me shege. I am a single mother abeg, I dey hustle night and day. May God bless us all”.

Nigerian social commentator, Solomon Buchi, has condemned organisers of the British Entertainment Television (BET) awards for awarding best gospel artiste to American rapper and songwriter, Glorilla.

Naija News reports that the BET awards ceremony held last weekend, and Glorilla took home the award for best gospel artiste.

In a video shared online, Buchi argued that Glorilla’s music collaboration with a gospel artist does not mean she is a gospel singer and therefore does not deserve the award.

According to him, Glorilla, who dresses seductively and opens sensitive parts of her body, does not deserve to win the award.

Buchi Solomon added that the gospel became a scam since it stopped being a ministry.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has expressed strong disapproval over the unauthorised use of its name by certain corporate organisations and individuals in the organisation of football awards.

This concern was raised by NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, following the recent announcement of the Eunisell Golden Boot Award, slated to honour the top scorer of the 2024-2025 NPFL season, Anas Yusuf, with a cash prize of ₦3.6 million.

While acknowledging the value such initiatives bring to the league and its players, Elegbeleye insisted that there are formal procedures to be followed by any organisation seeking to partner with the NPFL or use its brand identity.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Elegbeleye, however, maintained that the NPFL will not tolerate what he described as “an ambush” of the league’s intellectual property and commercial rights.

Two of football’s brightest stars have realized lifelong dreams with major moves to European giants, as Brazil’s Matheus Cunha joins Manchester United while Real Madrid unveiled England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £62.5 million.

The Red Devils triggered the release clause in Cunha’s contract earlier this month, and the transfer has now been finalized following a successful medical and visa approval.

Real Madrid unveiled England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier on Thursday after completing a sensational switch from Liverpool.

The 26-year-old was set to leave on a free transfer at the end of June but the Spanish club paid a fee to secure his release early, allowing him to feature in the upcoming Club World Cup.

