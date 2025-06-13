The top 5 Ballon d’Or power ranking has been revealed as France Football announced that the full list of nominees for the 2025 men’s and women’s edition of the individual player award will be revealed on August 7.

Naija News reports that the announcement has generated excitement for football’s most esteemed individual accolade, as this will initiate weeks of fervent speculation and discussion, culminating in the awards ceremony at the renowned Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22.

This year’s Ballon d’Or will follow the same format as in previous years, with equal emphasis on both men’s and women’s football.

Alongside the major Ballon d’Or awards, nominees will also be disclosed for the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Kopa Trophy (best young player), and the Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the season).

As is customary, the selection process for the Ballon d’Or will involve a meticulously selected panel of international journalists.

One journalist from each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA men’s rankings will cast votes for the men’s award, while the top 50 countries will engage in voting for the women’s award.

Each voter will rank their top 10 players, with points allocated based on the ranking of each player.

The player with the highest total score will be declared the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner.

Although the field remains highly competitive, two players have surfaced as the primary contenders: Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele.

Both athletes have had remarkable seasons and are viewed as significant threats to dethrone last year’s recipient, Rodri, who won the accolade after an outstanding season with Manchester City and the Spanish national team.

However, Yamal and Dembele are not the only individuals to keep an eye on. With luminaries such as Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Vinícius Júnior also anticipated to be among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or, the rivalry is intense.

Performances in key tournaments, including the Champions League and Euro 2024, will be crucial in influencing final opinions.

In the meantime, let us examine the top 5 Ballon d’Or power rankings as we approach football’s most esteemed individual honor:

1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Stats: 35 goals, 15 assists

Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions

Dembele’s most complete season yet. Crucial in PSG’s historic Champions League win, he leads the Ballon d’Or race.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Stats: 21 goals, 26 assists

Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa

At just 17, Yamal has taken over Spanish football. Despite the Nations League final loss, he remains Barca’s brightest star.

3. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Stats: 39 goals, 25 assists

Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa

Barcelona’s standout attacker in their domestic treble. Raphinha’s consistency and end product make him a top contender.

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Stats: 36 goals, 24 assists

Trophies: Premier League

Back to his best under new management, Salah led Liverpool to the league title, though European failures dent his case.

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Stats: 45 goals, 7 assists

Trophies: UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup

Despite big goals and individual brilliance, Real Madrid’s late-season collapse hurt his Ballon d’Or ambitions.