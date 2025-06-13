Ondo: Gov Aiyedatiwa Nominates 12 New Commissioners

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded the names of 12 new commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Naija News reports that the development was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesperson, Ebenezer Adeniyan, who noted that the list had already been sent to the legislative arm for consideration.

In the letter accompanying the list, Governor Aiyedatiwa appealed to the lawmakers for quick action in confirming the nominees.

“I shall be most obliged to the Honourable House for your expeditious action on this request in the overall interest of our dear state,” the letter read.

Among the nominees is Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, a respected academic and former Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, as well as one-time Rector of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic.

Others on the list include:

Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye

Ayodele Akande

Alabi Johnson

Alhaji Amidu Takuro

Otunba Adewale Akinlosotu

Mr. Idowu Ajanaku

Dr. Oluwaseun Abosede Osamaye

Dr. Tob Loko

Mr. Olaolu Akindolire

Sunday Olajide

Mr. Omoyofunmi Segun Henry

Reacting to his nomination, Prof. Ajibefun told Punch in a text message on Friday that he was honoured by the opportunity to serve once more.

“I consider this another call to duty in the service and interest of our dear state, and so, I’m very much prepared to give it my very best, God being my strength,” he said.