Nigerians Must Keep Fighting To Reclaim Their Freedom – Pat Utomi

Political economist Pat Utomi has stated that the dreams of those who fought for democracy remain largely unfulfilled.

He lamented that more than thirty years after the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, the country has yet to fulfil its promise of democracy.

Utomi shared his reservations at the annual June 12 National Dialogue organised by the Eminent Patriots of Nigeria, themed: “Democracy without a Democratic Constitution: Which Way for Nigeria?” held in Lagos on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Utomi expressed belief that Nigeria could still rise from its current state.

“When we fought for democracy, we hoped that by now Nigeria would rank among the world’s top 10 nations. But look at where we are today. Is this the democracy some died for?” Utomi queried.

He maintained that the struggle must not be abandoned despite the nation’s challenges, urging citizens to continue pushing for genuine democratic reforms.

“Nigerians must keep fighting to reclaim their freedom. If we die, we die. Nigeria will rise again,” he declared.

Other speakers at the event echoed similar concerns, calling for renewed commitment to democratic ideals, institutional reforms, and greater accountability in governance.

The speakers included former Minister of Finance Idika Kalu and members of The Patriots Gboyega Adejumo, Wale Okunniyi, Chris Iyovwaye, Maxwell Gidado, Mike Omeri, Nwogwugwu Uche, and Wale Okunniyi.