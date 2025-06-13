‘I Told My Father To Help Me Apologize To Him, I Am Wise Now’ – Bello El-Rufai Regrets Criticizing Jonathan

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Bello El-Ruafi, has expressed regret for criticising the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Naija News reports that Bello, son of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, admitted that he was naive in his criticism of Jonathan.

He said that his naivety prevented him from realising that there was governance in the country during Jonathan’s administration.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker noted that he realised his naivety in criticising Jonathan after his father told him about going to visit Jonathan for political talks.

He said, “I visited my father after I became a member and I saw him wearing a polo shirt and I said ‘where are you going?’ And he said he was going to see President Jonathan, and I paused because when I was naive or when I thought ego or gratification mattered, I used to be very active in criticising President Jonathan.

“I even forgot in my naivety as many young people do, that we had governance then and I found my father saying that he is going to consult President Jonathan. I said, ‘please when you see him, tell him I am very sorry, I am wiser now’.

“The system is a problem. Now, why did I mention President Jonathan? It takes a lot particularly in Africa to lose an election and leave, he did that.”

While expressing his support for the elevation of electoral reforms, including the electronic transmission of election results, Bello El-Rufai added that if there is any truth to the rumour of an electoral amendment that would allow people to vote without a voter’s card, he would vote against such a proposal.