Fubara Meets Wike Again In Abuja Amid Lingering Rivers Political Crisis

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reportedly paid a visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a fresh effort to mend fences and bring an end to the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

According to information obtained by Daily Post, the meeting took place on Monday at Wike’s Abuja residence.

While a photograph of the duo recently circulated online, a source familiar with the development dismissed it as outdated.

“The photograph is an old image, but I can inform you that he (Fubara) came to see the Minister this week Monday,” the source confirmed.

The meeting is believed to be part of ongoing reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring peace between the embattled governor and his estranged political godfather, Wike.

Fubara’s relationship with Wike soured shortly after he assumed office in 2023. The rift, primarily over control of Rivers State’s political structure, deepened and eventually engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly, causing a sharp division among lawmakers.

In a move to prevent the crisis from escalating into a full-blown security threat, especially amid threats from Niger Delta militants, President Bola Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in the state on March 18, 2025, and suspended Fubara from office.

To stabilise the state, Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) as Sole Administrator to oversee governance during the suspension period.

Despite his suspension, Fubara has made several high-profile overtures, including visits to President Tinubu in London and Lagos, as well as repeated engagements with Wike.

In a show of diplomacy, Wike recently described Fubara as his “son,” suggesting he was open to reconciliation.

However, nearly three months into his suspension, there have been no public indications that Fubara has extended reconciliation efforts to other political stakeholders in Rivers, as Wike advised.