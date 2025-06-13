AON Slams Oshiomhole Over Lagos Airport Incident, Demands Probe

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Friday expressed strong disapproval over the behaviour of former Edo State governor and serving senator, Adams Oshiomhole, during a recent encounter at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, describing it as another disturbing case of unruly passenger conduct against domestic carriers.

The group, through its spokesperson, Obiora Okonkwo, stated that it was disappointed that, two days after the incident, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had yet to provide any official clarification on what transpired.

Speaking during an event in Lagos where United Nigeria Airlines announced its integration into the SIBAS Global Distribution System (GDS), Okonkwo condemned Oshiomhole’s conduct and defended Air Peace, the airline at the centre of the controversy.

Okonkwo said, “As much as we appreciate and understand that every passenger has a right, your right is only limited to what is allowed within the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and aviation industry.

“There is no amount of disappointment that gives the right to self-help. What you saw was a typical case of unruly behaviour. It is not acceptable.”

He further stated that Air Peace, which carries “40 to 50 per cent of domestic passengers,” should be treated with respect.

Okonkwo said, “It is somebody’s investment. It is not right to demonise the airline. It is way too far from discussing the issues.

“We have looked at the things he (Oshiomhole) said, and we do not see any logic. There is no airline that will not want to carry its passengers. We bend over backwards to satisfy our passengers.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed relevant aviation authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.

In a statement via his official 𝕏 handle, Keyamo confirmed that he had reached out to both Oshiomhole and Air Peace and urged all parties to exercise restraint while the matter is being reviewed.

“I have been in direct contact with both parties since that morning. I also directed the aviation agencies to exercise restraint in jumping to conclusions, in line with the time-honoured legal principle of ‘hear all sides’ before reaching judgment,” Keyamo wrote.

He called on both sides to refrain from public accusations, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

“I am further directing the relevant aviation agencies to thoroughly look into the issue, collect all available evidence and revert to my office so we can deal with the issue in such a way as to guide future conduct in similar situations,” he added.