2027: PDP Is Getting Ridiculous, It Will Get Beaten Thoroughly And Carried Out On A Stretcher

A policy analyst and public affairs commentator, Professor Okey Ikechukwu, has submitted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready to win the 2027 elections.

According to him, the house of the PDP is in so much disarray that the party does not represent a threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Friday during Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Professor Ikechukwu recalled the times when the PDP used to be a robust party but lamented that the party has now hit a very low point and is struggling to drag itself up.

He submitted that except the PDP is able to resolve its internal crisis in time for the 2027 elections, it will suffer a massive defeat at the polls and would have to be carried out on a stretcher.

The policy analyst said, “The PDP, a very robust party, a party which, during the days of (former President) Obasanjo, Audu Ogbe, and even Atiku (Abubakar) ran impressive campaigns. You had, I think, in 2003, three campaign teams. Today, it has shrunk into a whimpering collection of confounded men and women who are pretending to have a political party.

“What else does the PDP do today other than talk about its quarrels? Well, occasionally, it makes press releases attacking the APC, thinking that that is political opposition.”

Ikechukwu added that apart from falling from the position of a ruling party, the PDP has also failed in its role of providing credible opposition to the ruling government.

He lamented that the party has not made itself attractive to either politicians or the electorate.

“The whole point of opposition is that you present a profile that will make you attractive to the next person, that will make somebody say to themselves, ‘No, no, no, I need this man to replace this other guy; they don’t know what they are doing.’

“Please, tell me what makes the PDP attractive today. Internally, it is in total disarray,” he added.

Failure Looms

The policy analyst urged the PDP to urgently put its house in order if it hopes to get anything meaningful from the 2027 polls.

“So, in the next election, it will participate but it will not contest; it sounds contradictory.

“You are taking part in an event but your preparation is such that we know that you are going to get there and get beaten thoroughly and carried out on a stretcher, except a dramatic reconfiguration occurs within that party, with clear attention to the need to modify the optics of people you see in the party,” Ikechukwu said.

The Wike Factor

Professor Ikechukwu said as much as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, is a political asset to any party, the PDP should be embarrassed that the former governor is still a member, given his alleged anti-party activities.

He blamed the PDP for what he termed the party’s inability to manage Wike or bring him to order, noting that such indices are only making the party more ridiculous in the political space.

Ikechukwu said, “Wike, whether you like him a not, you must ask yourself: is this man a fool? The answer is no. Does he know what he is doing? Maybe. Can you disregard him? The answer is no. It is the PDP that should be embarrassed that Wike is still a member, given all that he has done and all that he’s doing.

“It’s the PDP that should be embarrassed that it has not been able to manage such a man because Wike will be a political asset to anybody he works for. For those he is working for now, he is a political asset. But to allow him to bestride both lanes and be doing 160 kilometers per hour shows there is nobody controlling the traffic.

“The PDP, with all due respect to the distinguished people in that party, is making itself look more ridiculous, not every day but every hour as the next hour comes. They should stop kidding themselves.”