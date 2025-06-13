11 Victims Rescued As Security Operatives Engage Kidnapping Gang In Katsina

The Force Headquarters has announced that police operatives, in collaboration with allied security agencies, successfully intercepted a kidnapping gang in Katsina State recently.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said following an exchange of gunfire, 11 kidnapped individuals were rescued unharmed.

In a different operation in Delta State, police operatives apprehended a notorious kidnapping kingpin who was responsible for orchestrating a cross-state syndicate that operated across Delta, Rivers, Imo, and Enugu States.

Adejobi revealed that the police also thwarted an arms smuggling operation, seizing a substantial cache of illegal weapons and ammunition in Delta State.

He stated that a significant breakthrough occurred in Katsina State on June 8, 2025, when a Joint Task Force, comprising police and other security agencies, prevented a kidnapping attempt along the Danmusa–Mara Dangeza village road in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA).

While on patrol, the team engaged in a fierce gun battle with armed bandits who were attempting to escape with kidnapped victims.

The operatives managed to overpower the criminals, who fled with gunshot wounds, and successfully rescued 11 victims without any injuries.

In Delta State, members of the CP-Special Assignment Team, acting on reliable intelligence, apprehended Abubakar Hassan (30), a principal suspect in a cross-state kidnapping operation. During questioning, he admitted to orchestrating multiple operations along the Ughelli–Ozoro route and directed the police to his hideout located in a forest in Ozoro. Recovered from the site were two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, and thirty-two rounds of live ammunition. This operation follows the prior arrest of three additional members of his gang.

In a similar vein, Safer Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle during routine stop-and-search operations along Ughelli Road. A search of the vehicle uncovered one locally manufactured revolver pump-action single-barrel rifle and fifteen rounds of live cartridges. The driver, identified as Obi Ezekiel (38), was taken into custody at the scene.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, praised the courage and professionalism of the officers involved and encouraged all Commands to maintain the momentum in the ongoing battle against violent crime.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in ensuring that there is no safe haven for criminals within the borders of our dear nation,” he stated.