Why Tinubu Should Reject Renaming Of ICC With His Name – APC Chieftain, Shehu Sani

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has kicked against the renaming of the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) after President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

However, Sani, in a statement on Wednesday, urged Tinubu to reject the honour, stating that such monuments should not be renamed without regard for historical context.

According to Sani, the ICC was built under the leadership of former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (Retd) and has served as a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and diplomatic engagement.

The former lawmaker emphasised that changing its name would amount to erasing a significant part of Nigeria’s national history.

He added that while it was appropriate to honour national leaders, such recognition should be reserved for new projects or initiatives spearheaded by those being celebrated.

He said, “The International Conference Centre Abuja was built by IBB. The President should reject renaming the place with his name.”

Meanwhile, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has submitted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians, and there is a need to give the citizens a better option.

Amaechi narrated that he remains a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but can not support the current administration blindly when it is obvious people are suffering.

The former Rivers State Governor gave the explanation in an interview with the BBC, in which he explained why he is working with other politicians to form a coalition against Tinubu for the 2027 election.

According to him, Nigerians are suffering due to worsening economic hardship caused by the policies of the Tinubu government, and there is a need to change the narrative.

He explained that the coalition is working to bring real change.