Usman Abdallah Resigns As Kano Pillars Head Coach, Ogunbote Tipped As Replacement

Kano Pillars have announced the resignation of their technical adviser, Usman Abdallah, ahead of the 2025-2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The experienced tactician stepped down from his role on Wednesday, citing personal reasons for his decision to part ways with the four-time NPFL champions.

Abdallah, 50, joined the Sai Masu Gida just weeks before the start of last season and guided the club to a ninth-place finish, an improvement from their 11th-place showing the previous campaign.

However, his time at the helm was not without turbulence, as he was suspended during the season following a reported disagreement with some of the club’s supporters.

Known for his vast coaching experience in Nigerian football, Abdallah has previously managed NPFL heavyweights Enyimba and second-tier side Wikki Tourists. He also served as an assistant coach to former Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro.

With Abdallah’s exit, Kano Pillars are now in search of a new technical adviser. Sources within the club reveal that talks are ongoing with veteran coach Gbenga Ogunbote to take up the vacant role.

Ogunbote, who has one year left on his contract with Shooting Stars, has built a strong reputation in the NPFL, having managed clubs like Sunshine Stars, Remo Stars, Enyimba, and Rangers.

Kano Pillars are expected to confirm a new head coach in the coming weeks as preparations intensify for the new NPFL season.