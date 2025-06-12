Troops Kill Notorious Terrorist, Auta, Others In Zamfara Offensive Raid

A notorious terrorist known as Auta, along with his associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu, have been neutralised by troops from the Mobile Strike Team (MST), operating under Operation Fasin Yamma (OPFY).

The Defence Headquarters announced this in a statement on Thursday while giving an update on the recent successful neutralisation of a group of terrorists during a significant offensive near Ƙunchin Kalgo town in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on June 10, 2025.

The statement issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed that the terrorists had been associated with numerous acts of violence and terrorism in the region.

“This operation represents a substantial setback for the criminal elements undermining peace and security in the area,” Kangye remarked.

Preliminary intelligence also suggests that two additional terrorist leaders, including one identified as Babayé, were eliminated during the operation.

In a separate incident, Sale Ado Madele (also known as Sarki), the eldest son of the infamous bandit leader Ado Alieru, was reportedly killed.

Furthermore, troops eliminated ten additional terrorists who had assembled near a filling station in Danjibga. These individuals were believed to be part of a syndicate organised by Dogo Sule for a planned attack.

The Nigerian Armed Forces reiterated their dedication to protecting lives and restoring enduring peace throughout Zamfara State and the broader North-West region.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice,” the statement concluded.