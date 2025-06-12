Transfer Updates: Azpilicueta To Exit Atletico Madrid, Brighton Breaks Greek Record, Others

Veteran defender César Azpilicueta has confirmed he will leave Atletico Madrid following the conclusion of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

Azpilicueta, a former Chelsea captain’s contract is set to expire after the tournament, drawing the curtain on his stint with the Spanish giants.

Brighton Breaks Greek Record with Kostoulas Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a historic £29.78 million deal with Olympiakos for 18-year-old Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas.

The teenager, who was undergoing a medical on Thursday, is expected to sign a five-year contract commencing July 1.

The transfer marks the highest fee ever received by a Greek club, surpassing the £16.6 million Wolverhampton Wanderers paid for Daniel Podence in 2020.

If performance-related add-ons worth £1.7 million are triggered, Kostoulas could also become the most expensive Greek player in history, overtaking the £30.63 million Napoli paid for Kostas Manolas in 2019.

A product of Olympiakos’ academy, Kostoulas made his senior debut in 2024 and played a key role in their UEFA Youth League triumph, scoring seven goals in 22 league appearances last season.

Barcelona Duo Injured at U-21 Euros

Barcelona have suffered a double injury blow at the U-21 European Championship, with Gerard Martin and Pablo Torre both limping off during Spain’s 3-2 win over Slovakia.

Martin sustained a broken hand and has returned to Barcelona for surgery, likely ruling him out for the rest of the tournament. Torre was substituted due to muscle discomfort, with his condition yet to be clarified.

Spain’s U-21s face Italy and Romania next in a challenging group stage.

Denis Urges Lookman to Join Napoli

Former Atalanta striker Germán Denis has encouraged Nigeria international Ademola Lookman to consider a move to Serie A champions Napoli this summer.

“Lookman would be perfect for Napoli. He has become a champion and makes a difference,” Denis told Radio Goal, praising the 27-year-old’s impact since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022. Lookman was instrumental in Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League triumph in 2024.

Chelsea Legend Drogba Criticised Over Osimhen’s Influence

Turkish pundit Ugur Karakullukçu has accused Chelsea legend Didier Drogba of trying to influence Victor Osimhen’s next career move in favour of the London club, calling his actions “a shame.”

Osimhen, who idolises Drogba, recently returned to Napoli after a title-winning loan spell at Galatasaray. His future remains uncertain with interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus, and Galatasaray.

Karakullukçu alleged Drogba is attempting to “seduce” Osimhen away from Galatasaray, sparking frustration among Turkish fans. “If you are going to seduce Osimhen and take him to Chelsea, shame on you,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Alexander-Arnold to Wear No.12 at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been assigned the No.12 shirt at Real Madrid, as he prepares to represent the club at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and beyond.

Due to La Liga rules limiting squad numbers to 1–25, the England international has moved on from his iconic No.66 worn throughout his time at Liverpool. The No.12 shirt at Madrid was previously made famous by Marcelo and later Eduardo Camavinga.