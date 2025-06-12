Tottenham Appoint Thomas Frank As New Head Coach

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Thomas Frank as their new head coach, with the 51-year-old Dane signing a contract that runs until 2028.

Thomas Frank replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed earlier this month despite guiding Spurs to Europa League glory in May.

The decision to part ways with Postecoglou came as a surprise to many, especially after the club secured its first major trophy in 17 years with a dramatic win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Frank joins Tottenham after a successful seven-year spell at Brentford, where he oversaw the club’s rise from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021.

Under his leadership, the Bees established themselves as a competitive top-flight side, finishing significantly higher than Spurs last season.

Tottenham endured a dismal Premier League campaign, finishing 17th and narrowly avoiding relegation. They suffered 22 defeats in 38 matches and ended the season 18 points behind Brentford.

However, their Europa League triumph has secured them a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, offering a silver lining to an otherwise turbulent year.

Frank becomes Tottenham’s fourth permanent manager since June 2021, highlighting the club’s ongoing search for stability and long-term success.