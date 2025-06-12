Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 12th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 12th June, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the June 12 national broadcast earlier scheduled as part of activities lined up to celebrate Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Anniversary.

Naija News reports that the planned nationwide broadcast was cancelled due to his scheduled address at the National Assembly Joint Session the same day.

The cancellation of the national broadcast comes on the heels of the earlier announcement that the Federal Government has decided to cancel the military parade that was to commemorate the 26th Democracy Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

According to details released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Democracy Day celebration, President Tinubu will instead participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that the coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu is bound to fail.

Naija News reports that prominent opposition figures have been working together to form a coalition to challenge the Tinubu administration in 2027.

The coalition spearheaded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been battling to secure a political platform.

The difficulty is due to a leadership crisis rocking the main opposition party, with many believing it will be challenging for the PDP to confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Maitama-Gishiri Bridge, Katampe, Jahi, Mabushi link roads in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike said Tinubu’s good works have killed the coalition.

Wike noted that Tinubu’s administration has helped contractors to have confidence in the government.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has criticised domestic airline Air Peace for allegedly barring checked-in passengers from boarding its flight on Wednesday morning at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, while reportedly reselling seats at significantly inflated prices.

Naija News reports that in a video that circulated on social media, the former Edo State Governor was seen confronting airport officials over the treatment of passengers.

Sources at the airport had claimed that Oshiomhole obstructed the entrance to the Zulu Terminal of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) after arriving at the terminal significantly past the scheduled departure time of his flight.

They claimed that Oshiomhole was supposed to take an early morning Air Peace flight, with a departure time set for 6:30 am.

Air Peace, in a statement to journalists, condemned Oshiomhole for what it described as the “unruly and disruptive conduct.

But speaking to Vanguard, Oshiomhole offered detailed insight into the events that triggered the commotion.

Despite having no luggage and presenting proof of his online check-in, Oshiomhole said he was denied boarding while watching others being allowed through.

Oshiomhole alleged that the airline was reselling seats at a premium to walk-in customers, while denying service to early-booking passengers. He criticised what he described as a breakdown of regulatory oversight.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to forgive suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu suspended Fubara on March 18 due to political tensions in the oil-rich state.

In an open letter on Wednesday to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993, election, Bode George appealled to Tinubu to reinstate Fubara.

George noted that Tinubu was at the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule and aspiring for top political positions in Lagos

The PDP chieftain said Tinubu should listen and honour his appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to the country’s democracy.

The Federal Government declared on Wednesday that the Nigerian Civil Service will transition to a completely paperless system by December 2025.

Naija News reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, made this announcement during a briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 African Public Service Day and Civil Service Week.

During her address at the event, Walson-Jack stated that this initiative aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025, which is scheduled to wrap up by the year’s end.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi, has expressed deep disappointment in Peter Obi, describing the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate as his “greatest disappointment” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made the remark while appearing on Arise TV’s Prime Time, where he faulted Obi’s alleged openness to joining the coalition being championed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures aiming to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

Sowunmi, a longtime ally of Atiku, lamented that Obi had failed to harness the momentum and goodwill he built during the 2023 elections, where he came third with over six million votes and massive youth support.

He cautioned Obi against aligning with the Atiku-led coalition, which he described as a “selfish adventure”, adding that the group only wants to ride on Obi’s popularity without offering anything substantial in return.

He also revealed that he had advised the Labour Party candidate months ago to make a clear decision on his political direction, or risk losing support from key opposition allies.

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has responded to public criticism following the announcement of her failed marriage.

Naija News reports that what was meant to be a birthday shout-out turned out to be a divorce announcement, and it caused a stir online with many condemning her for the timing.

She was accused of making the announcement on her husband’s birthday to set him up for dragging.

However, the film star in a viral video online clarifed her decision to speak publicly about the separation was a deliberate move to prevent misinformation and to control the narrative surrounding her personal life.

Biola Adebayo also stated that her estranged husband was aware of the social media post, adding that people were already speculating on misinformation about her marriage, especially as she stopped posting photos of him.

Controversial Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has recounted losing 100% of his Master of Ceremonies (MC) business due to criticism of Nigerian pastors.

Naija News reports that Daddy Freeze made this known in an interview with Stephen Akintayo on the Leadership podcast.

Speaking about how his MC business collapsed, Daddy Freeze explained that he was earning ₦1.5 million per event at the time the dollar was valued at ₦150.

He said the situation had worsened over the last two years, adding that he had never received any MC job since 2019.

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has declared that African football has come of age and no longer needs to fear any opponent on the global stage.

Oliseh made the bold assertion while reacting to Senegal’s stunning 3-1 victory over England in an international friendly match held at the City Ground on Tuesday.

The result marked a historic milestone, as Senegal became the first African nation to defeat the Three Lions of England.

Senegal’s triumph came courtesy of goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly. England’s captain, Harry Kane, managed to pull one back for the hosts, but it proved insufficient against a dominant performance from the African champions.

Taking to his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, Oliseh highlighted the significance of the result and emphasized the changing dynamics of international football.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has axed players worth £150 million, including high-profile names like Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix, from his 2025 Club World Cup squad.

Chelsea are gearing up for group-stage clashes against LAFC, Flamengo, and Tunisian giants Espérance, but they’ll do so without several big-money stars.

Raheem Sterling, a £50 million signing, has been left out following a disappointing loan spell at Arsenal last season. Joao Felix, who only returned to Stamford Bridge permanently last summer before being loaned to AC Milan, has also been dropped.

Also excluded is French defender Axel Disasi, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa. But perhaps the most surprising omission is Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Despite excelling during his loan stint at Strasbourg after Chelsea failed to secure French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Petrovic will not be part of the Club World Cup squad.

Chelsea’s decision has raised eyebrows, especially as Petrovic was expected to challenge for the No.1 spot.

Instead, Maresca has opted to maintain continuity with Robert Sánchez, Filip Jorgensen, and young talent Mike Penders guarding the posts.

A Chelsea source explained that the Club World Cup is being treated as a continuation of the 2024-2025 season, hence the preference for core squad members over loanees.

