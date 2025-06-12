Tinubu’s Camp Already Scared Of Coalition – Atiku’s Aide

Paul Ibe, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the camp of President Bola Tinubu is afraid of the 2027 opposition coalition.

During the inauguration of some roads in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said that the planned coalition by Atiku and other opposition heavyweights was bound to fail.

However, speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ibe said Tinubu’s camp was pushing such narratives out of fear.

He urged Nigerians to be focused and work hard towards voting Tinubu out of power in the 2027 election, insisting that a united opposition was key to making that a reality

He said, “Nigerians should keep their eyes on the ball, they should be focused. Better days are coming but we need to work for it, and that work has to start with ensuring that this administration is shown the exit door (in 2027).

“A united opposition is key to all of that. All of the things that are happening, that it (the coalition) is not going to work is because they are already scared, they are scared of the prospect of the coalition. Otherwise, why has that become a talking point? Whether it succeeds or not is not their business.”

When asked about his assessment of Tinubu’s government so far, Ibe described it as “a total failure.”

He said that instead of focusing on governance, the present administration focused on the 2027 election.

“It’s all about 2027, focus on the job, focus on governance, make life meaningful and better for Nigerians, and make food affordable. Let there be security of lives and property which is the primary responsibility of any government,” he added.