Tinubu Hails Buhari For Recognising June 12

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, describing the move as a bold correction of historical injustice and a tribute to the enduring will of the Nigerian people.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the remark while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 26th year of uninterrupted democratic governance.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed by making June 12 Democracy Day,” Tinubu said during his speech.

He added that Buhari’s decision to formally recognise Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola and his running mate Babagana Kingibe as the rightful winners of the June 12, 1993, presidential election gave Nigeria an opportunity to honour the truth of its democratic journey.

Tinubu, who was a key figure in the pro-democracy struggle during the military era, described the moment as a reminder of how far the country has come.

He told lawmakers, “As I walked into this hallowed chamber, I was filled with both a sense of accomplishment and resolve.

“Democracy has risen from the ashes of military rule to take its rightful place as the only acceptable mode of governance for our resilient and beloved people.”

Reaffirming his commitment to democratic ideals, Tinubu said the sacrifices of the past must not be in vain, pledging to defend Nigeria’s democratic institutions and civil liberties.

Tinubu said, “Since 2018, we have celebrated Democracy Day on June 12 to commemorate the sacrifices of the men and women who fought for our democratic rights.

“Today, I affirm before Almighty God and all of you that I will do all within my power to build and protect our democracy, as the divine hand intends.”