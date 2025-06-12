Tight Security As Tinubu Addresses Joint N’Assembly Session Today

A heavy security cordon was thrown around the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Thursday morning as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives as part of Democracy Day celebrations.

The event, billed for 10:00 a.m., marks a symbolic highlight of activities commemorating June 12, a day that honours Nigeria’s return to democratic rule and pays tribute to the annulled 1993 presidential election.

Security operatives from multiple agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, the Civil Defence Corps, and the Sergeant-at-Arms, were observed manning strategic points in and around the premises.

Vehicular movement into the complex was heavily restricted, with access granted only to accredited lawmakers, aides, and invited guests. Visitors without clearance were turned back at multiple checkpoints.

Naija News understands that President Tinubu is expected to use the session to reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1993, reaffirm his administration’s commitment to democratic values, and outline achievements and policy directions.

Earlier in the day, the Presidency confirmed that the President would not be making a nationwide broadcast as is customary during Democracy Day.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said, “President Tinubu, in his speech at the National Assembly, will dwell on Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1993.”