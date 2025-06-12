‘The Economy Don Show Me Shege, I Dey Hustle Night And Day’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, has lamented about the financial pressures she faces as a single mother amid the country’s economic situation.

Naija News reports that the female sensational singer, in a post via Instagram story, addressed those constantly seeking financial help from her.

The award-winning singer stated that she is also facing challenges due to the current economic situation in Nigeria, adding that she works tirelessly day and night to stay afloat.

She wrote, “Because even me sef the economy don show me shege. I am a single mother abeg, I dey hustle night and day. May God bless us all”.

In related news, Tiwa Savage recently expressed her opinion about Nigerian men.

Naija News reports that in a conversation with GRAM Daily’s ‘Thoughts in a Culli,’ the ‘Koroba’ crooner said Nigerian men have swag but are not romantic.

According to Tiwa Savage, Nigerian men could also be generous, but she is not looking for ‘swag and money’.

She said, “Nigerian men do have swag, but they are not really romantic when it comes down to it.

“They know how to swag and splash cash but I’m not looking for that.”