Tension As Take It Back Movement Storms National Assembly, 19 Cities

A showdown looms in Abuja and across the country today as the Take It Back Movement and several civil society groups vow to proceed with Democracy Day protests at the National Assembly and 19 other locations nationwide, in defiance of security warnings.

The protest, originally planned for Eagle Square, was shifted to the National Assembly complex in a move organisers say is symbolic and constitutionally grounded.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, in an interview with Punch, said, “Nigerians will be turning out nationwide to protest against the unprecedented hardship and insecurity under Tinubu’s government.”

According to Sanyaolu, the protest seeks to highlight “two years of misrule, hardship, and insecurity,” noting that Nigerians are “beaten and battered” by Tinubu’s economic reforms and poor governance.

He said, “We are like people who are already on the ground; we should have no fear of falling.

“It is our constitutional right to protest. The worst has happened, and the only way to stop the escalating sorrow, tears, and blood is to do something by protesting tomorrow.”

He cited rampant poverty, insecurity, youth unemployment, and a lack of democratic accountability as key reasons for the nationwide mobilisation.

Despite reports of intimidation in several states, including Lagos, Bauchi, Gombe, Cross River, and Edo, organisers say the protest will go on.

Sanyaolu said, “The Bauchi state executives of TIB are being hounded by the police. In Gombe, Cross River, Edo and Lagos, our coordinators are being targeted. But we are not deterred.

“We are convinced the only way to end this era of bad governance is through defiance.”

He also issued a warning to security agencies, cautioning them against arresting or violating the rights of peaceful demonstrators.

In the Federal Capital Territory, the protest’s Director of Mobilisation, Michael Adenola, said the momentum was growing.

“Many Nigerian youths, frustrated by the killings, mass unemployment and underfunded education, are committed to participating. Expect thousands on the streets of Abuja,” he said.

He also appealed to law enforcement agencies to act professionally.

“Men of our security agencies have repeatedly shown themselves to be uncivilised by attacking unarmed protesters. There is no reason to bring lethal weapons to protest grounds. Take them to Sambisa or Plateau where real threats exist,” Adenola added.

Security Agencies On Alert

Ahead of the planned demonstrations, the Nigeria Police and other security outfits have beefed up security in major cities, particularly in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano.

Authorities have not officially banned the protest but have warned against violence or breakdown of law and order.