Sowunmi Slams Peter Obi, Accuses Him Of Globe Trotting To Indonesia

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has launched a fresh attack on former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Sowunmi accused Peter Obi of globetrotting to Indonesia and shifting allegiances from the PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) while he and President Bola Tinubu’s aide, Daniel Bwala, stood by Nigeria.

Sowunmi stated this while responding to an X user, @King_solom60630, who wrote: “The only difference between you and Daniel Bwala is your Queen English. You have the same character, always going back to your vomit, you are always inconsistent, always flip-floping. You met a CIA bagman in Aso Rock, you began to talk anyhow.”

Replying, the PDP chieftain posted, “Your @PeterObi was busy jumping from APGA to PDP to Labour and now to Indonesia while I was standing firm with Nigeria; at least, I and Bwala always stand by our country while yours suddenly dresses like an Indonesian. Incredible Joker.”

Meanwhile, Sowunmi has expressed a strong possibility of dumping the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Sowunmi, he would dump the PDP if he has to support President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports he made the declaration while featuring on Prime Time with Arise TV.

The former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, who boasted that he has been in the party for 28 unbroken years, said there is a possibility of defecting in the future if he feels it’s the right call.

He said, “If I am going to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president in 2027, by God and everything that is in me, I’ll leave and join his party.

“If I’m not there, I’m not there. If I’m here, I’m here. I’ve been in PDP for 28 years. Most of them don’t even have that record of 28 days.

“And if I’m going to leave to support the president, I’ll damn say I’m going. Right. But that is a possibility. That’s in the future.”

PDP Needs Reform

Speaking further, Sowunmi, who served as the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in 2023, said the PDP needs to be reformed, but the party leadership has so far left his call unheeded.

“Why would anybody who has a sense in his head say that he’s going to stay in a party where you’re even telling them to repair the party?” he asked.

“I’ve done that. I’ve screamed and shouted that we need to reform this party.”

Asked again if he could leave the PDP, Sowunmi said leaving the party is a strong probability given the happenings around him.

“There is a very strong possibility that looking at what’s going on in my environment, looking at my state where I come from, looking at my tribe and their own desires and my people, there’s a very, very strong possibility that I will more than likely leave,” he said.