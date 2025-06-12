Sowunmi: Don’t Bite The Hand That Fed You’ – Atiku’s Spokesman, Paul Ibe

The media adviser to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has stated that former Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has never directly worked for his principal but merely served as a spokesperson within the now-defunct PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Ibe made this clarification while addressing misconceptions about Sowunmi’s political alignment and his criticism of Atiku.

In a chat with Vanguard, Paul Ibe said Sowunmi’s role was strictly with the PDP campaign organisation, which ended after the 2023 elections.

He said, “Sowunmi was never a direct aide to Atiku Abubakar. He was one of several spokespersons in the defunct campaign organization. That’s an important distinction.”

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s aide, Daniel Bwala, and social commentator, Reno Omokri, are also political adventurers and nomads who switch allegiances for personal gain.

“Bwala and Omokri are like political nomads, moving from one place to another, always seeking the next opportunity. It’s a cultural phenomenon. The media needs to be careful not to misrepresent these roles. It often serves the interests of political opponents.”

While speaking on the matter of political loyalty, Paul Ibe emphasised that while defections are a democratic right, those who benefited from Atiku’s platform should not malign him to gain favour elsewhere.

He added, “You’re free to associate with anyone, but don’t bite the hand that fed you.”