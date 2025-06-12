Peter Obi Is The Only Governor Who Increased Poverty In Anambra In Last 26 Years – Reno Omokri

An erstwhile aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has claimed that former Anambra governor Peter Obi is the only governor who has increased poverty in the state in 26 years.

Omokri made the claim during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He argued that President Bola Tinubu has performed far better than Peter Obi, would have done.

He said, “I still hold that view that the President is by far better than anything Peter Obi would have done. We can go into specifics. What Peter Obi was talking about, that the President mishandled was fuel subsidy and Peter Obi was being clever by half because after that interview, I brought out another interview that he had given — incidentally, that interview was on Channels — where he told the public that if he was elected as President, fuel subsidy would go immediately.

“So, what did the President do? The President took out the fuel subsidy on day one, immediately. So, would he (Obi) have done it differently?”

Omokri said that the President’s decision received the commendation of renowned financial institutions.

He also said that the reforms, especially the removal of the subsidy and the floatation of the naira, were working.

Omokri said, “This gentleman met a debt profile for Nigeria of $108 billion. Right now, as I speak with you, our debt is now $94 billion, so $14 billion reduction in our debt. And it is not just with the Federal Government; almost all states have reduced their debt load. Why? Because the federal allocation to the states has increased, in some cases doubled, in some cases tripled.”

“Peter Obi, as governor of Anambra, is the only governor in the last 26 years that increased poverty in Anambra. The two governors before him did not increase poverty; the governor after him did not increase poverty, but Peter Obi increased poverty. So, he does not have the moral authority to talk.”