‘Others Have No Skills Or Charisma’ – Joe Igbokwe Identifies Two ‘Real Men’ In Coalition To Unseat Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has acknowledged the presence of only one or two ‘real men’ in the planned coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP)’s counterpart, Peter Obi, are among the key political opposition figures teaming up against the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are also members of the planned coalition.

However, Igbokwe, a staunch member of the APC, in a Facebook post, said that aside from the two unidentified “real men”, other members of the coalition are irrelevant, unknown, and lack skills and charisma.

He wrote, “When I look at the composition of the so-called coalition I see one or two that are real men.

“Others members are unknown, they have nothing to bring to the table, no skill, no energy , no resources, no charisma, no history, no character etc”.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has disagreed with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the manner in which he is organizing an opposition coalition for the 2027 election.

Sowunmi submitted that it is wrong of Atiku to be working on a coalition that doesn’t have the PDP as its base.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with TVC, the former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State urged Atiku to take a lesson from President Bola Tinubu on how to form a coalition.

He held that Tinubu built a coalition without leaving his party, and Atiku, instead of forming a coalition with another political platform, should coalesce opposition politicians into the PDP.

Sowunmi believes Atiku, having benefited from the PDP as a former Vice President and getting the party’s presidential ticket twice, should not seek to form a coalition that will not have the PDP as its base.