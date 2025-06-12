Osinbajo Raises Alarm Over Fake AI-Generated Endorsement Videos

The office of former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has raised an alarm over the circulation of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos falsely portraying him as endorsing medications and financial schemes.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Mohammed Braimah, the former Vice President described the videos as fraudulent and warned the public to disregard them entirely.

“It has come to our attention that the image of the immediate past Vice President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is being used in AI-generated videos to fraudulently promote products and services that are not endorsed, supported by, or affiliated with him in any form whatsoever,” the statement read.

Braimah clarified that Osinbajo had no involvement with the products or schemes being peddled online and denounced the misuse of his image, voice, and identity.

According to the statement, one of the doctored clips falsely features Osinbajo endorsing hypertension medication, while another video uses AI to mimic his voice, promoting a bogus money-making scheme.

“These videos are entirely fake and should be ignored,” the statement emphasised.

The former VP’s team urged Nigerians to be cautious and to always verify the authenticity of promotional content, especially when such materials feature public figures.

“We urge the general public to remain cautious and always verify the authenticity of products and services before making any decisions concerning them,” the office advised.