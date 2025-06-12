Okpebholo Celebrates Democracy Day, Highlights Achievements In Security, Development

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has announced that he has flushed kidnappers out of key zones and drastically reduced cultism to its barest level.

Okpebholo disclosed this at an event held at the Government House to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor revealed that his administration is building a new Edo that works, protects its people, and delivers tangible results.

The Governor gave the revelations at an event held at the Government House to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

He assured the people that his administration would work for the good of all.

Speaking further, Okpebholo said June 12 reminds the people that democracy is not just a system of government but a call to justice, unity, and purpose.

According to him, “In the face of immense pressures and uncertainties, Mr. President did what many before him couldn’t do, now moving the nation forward.

“Despite the odds against Abiola, he stood for the people, for democracy and for Nigeria where hope could thrive. It is from that legacy that President Tinubu drew the vision for renewed hope.

“As a State, we are no longer standing in the shadows. We are rising. We are building a new Edo, a State that works, that protects its people and that delivers real, tangible results.

“We did not achieve this by chance. We did it through deliberate strategy, community intelligence, and the creation of the Edo State Security Corps.

“Today, over 2,500 personnel have been trained by the Nigerian Military and police and are currently being deployed to keep our streets, schools, and villages safe.

“These are not just mere politics. These are real, practical, life-changing actions that show what leadership can achieve when purpose meets political will.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us continue to uphold the values of culture, unity, and progress that define our journey as a people.

“We are not here to make noise but to make impact, and with your continued support, Edo State will not just be the heartbeat of the nation. It will be the standard.”

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku thanked the Governor for working with him as an opposition party member and Speaker of the House. He assured that the House would collaborate with him and ensure he fulfilled all his electioneering promises to the people.

In his welcome address, Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, congratulated Nigerians and the Edo people on the attainment of 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

He noted that Edo experienced anti-democratic forces that almost destroyed the State for eight years until Governor Okpebholo assumed office and rescued it.