NPFL Frowns At Unauthorised Use Of League Name In Golden Boot Award

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has expressed strong disapproval over the unauthorised use of its name by certain corporate organisations and individuals in the organisation of football awards.

This concern was raised by NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, following the recent announcement of the Eunisell Golden Boot Award, slated to honour the top scorer of the 2024-2025 NPFL season, Anas Yusuf, with a cash prize of ₦3.6 million.

While acknowledging the value such initiatives bring to the league and its players, Elegbeleye insisted that there are formal procedures to be followed by any organisation seeking to partner with the NPFL or use its brand identity.

“We appreciate value-adding schemes such as rewarding top performers,” he said. “But it is not right for any persons or organisations to use the name of the NPFL and announce an award without recourse to the asset owners.”

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Elegbeleye, however, maintained that the NPFL will not tolerate what he described as “an ambush” of the league’s intellectual property and commercial rights.

“We are going to use every legal channel to protect our asset. We will write to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission so that these illegal activities will stop once and for all,” he stated.

He further emphasized the need to end what he called longstanding impunity. “There must come a time when we have to put a stop to illegality, no matter how long it has been going on. This is the time, and we must get things right.”