NEC Meeting: Nobody Owns The PDP No Matter Who The Heck You Are – Bode George Sends Warning To Wike

Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that nobody can hijack the party irrespective of their status.

Speaking to Punch, he stated that the party’s National Executive Council meeting scheduled for June 30 would go on as planned.

He warned the Minister that the NEC is the only authority capable of making any comments on the convention.

“As an elder, I am a custodian of the rules and regulations governing our party. I want to advise this young man (Wike) to know that the only authority that can make a comment on this issue (convention) is the NEC. I want to advise them (G-5) that if they have any issue that will be of support to the party, or even if they are against the direction of the party, it is morally expedient to talk about it within the family,” he said.

He added, “These guys (Wike-led group) should calm down. They will not dare the NEC. Let the decision come from NEC. I spent 10 years in the National Working Committee but I have never seen anything like this before. We will not discuss anything outside of NEC. Whatever the majority says, that is it!”

Speaking further, he asserted that the party, is a collective heritage, saying, “Nobody owns this party, no matter who the heck you are. We don’t have any emperors in our party. We will stick with the rules and regulations as stated. We will be meeting on June 30, and by the grace of God, all this back and forth and innuendos will be put to bed.”