NASS Okays June 12 As Presidential Day Of Address

The National Assembly has confirmed June 12 as the day for the President of Nigeria to address a joint session of the lawmakers.

The resolution was adopted on Thursday, June 12, 2025, during a special Democracy Day sitting at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where President Bola Tinubu delivered a commemorative address to lawmakers.

The date was adopted during the joint session presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio following a motion raised by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The adoption and announcement follow a voice vote on the matter by the lawmakers.

“Mr President, in the eloquent speech by the Honourable Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, he raised a motion that June 12 should be formalised as the Presidential Day of Address to the joint session of the National Assembly. I hereby put the question,” Akpabio said.

He then ruled based on the response from the lawmakers.

“Those in support of the motion, moved and seconded, say ‘Aye’; those against say ‘Nay’. The ‘Ayes’ have it,” he ruled.

After the voice vote, Akpabio expressed the satisfaction of the legislature with the policies of the Tinubu government.

“Mr President, that is the motion of the National Assembly, done in your presence. Mr Speaker, the statistics do not lie—we are quite happy with the data you rolled out and the House that we all run,” Akpabio told President Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele had earlier on June 10, confirmed that a bill to institutionalise the annual presidential address on June 12 was in the pipeline.

“We are hoping to bring a bill soon to institutionalise the President’s address on June 12 because of its historical importance. There can’t be a better time to address the nation through the Parliament than on June 12, especially since it is a joint sitting of the National Assembly,” Bamidele said.