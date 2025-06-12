‘My Job Is To Make Sure I Give Tinubu’s Critics High Blood Pressure’ – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s critics develop high blood pressure.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remark during the commissioning of the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), along with other roads in the Katampe district of the capital city, by President Tinubu on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The former Governor of Rivers State said he realised while watching television that some individuals harbour resentment towards Tinubu and are unhappy with his good works since assuming office in 2023.

While appreciating Tinubu for being part of the country’s revolution, the minister vowed to continue rolling out commendable projects that would further cause trouble for the President’s opponents.

He said, “Sometimes, I don’t know, spiritually I was touched. I was just touched to turn it (TV) on, and I was watching, and I didn’t realise that people could be in pain, but now I know that such people are in pain.

“I now must make sure I continue to give them high blood pressure. As they continue to be in pain, it’ll be sweetening us, and that’s now my job.

“I’ll be happy, moving around, and laughing every time, and they’ll be there shouting, fighting, and killing themselves. So, Mr President, thank you for being part of this revolution.”