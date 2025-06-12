Mikel Slams Chelsea Over Osimhen Snub, Questions £30 Million Delap Signing Ahead Of Club World Cup

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has criticised his former club’s transfer strategy, questioning the decision to pursue 22-year-old Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30 million rather than secure the services of Nigerian star Victor Osimhen.

Speaking to The London Standard, Mikel, a Stamford Bridge icon who spent over a decade at the club, expressed frustration that Chelsea passed on a proven striker like Osimhen as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

“For me, the Club World Cup is another trophy to be won,” Mikel said. “Of course, Chelsea compete to win. It’s £100m if you win it. That gives a massive advantage against other Premier League teams. Winning trophies is the culture of Chelsea Football Club. That’s what we do. That’s what we are.”

Chelsea entered the tournament buoyed by their UEFA Conference League success but with concerns over their frontline. Despite Delap’s 12-goal haul in a relegated Ipswich side last season, Mikel questioned whether the youngster is ready for the weight of expectations at a top club.

“I like Liam Delap. He’s a good young striker who works his socks off. But is he a proven goalscorer in the Premier League? Can he do it at a big club like Chelsea? That’s the question,” Mikel said. “It’s about how the manager works with him and develops him.”

Mikel, a vocal supporter of Osimhen’s talents, reiterated that the Napoli striker would have been a more suitable choice for a club with Chelsea’s ambitions.

“With Victor Osimhen, if you want the finished article, someone who can come in straight away, get you goals, win you trophies, and put you in the top four, you have to pay the big bucks. That’s what the big clubs do,” he stated.

Although reports suggest Osimhen’s wage demands have put off several top clubs, Mikel insists Chelsea must remain true to their identity as a team that thrives on immediate success.

“If you want somebody to evolve over the next two, three, four years, that’s fine. But Chelsea’s culture is winning straight away. If you want to win, you have to bring in a Victor Osimhen.”

Delap’s signing has divided opinion among fans, and Mikel echoed those doubts.

“Delap is a great young striker, but you have to wait and see if he’ll do it at a big club like Chelsea. Did he do it this season with Ipswich? Of course, they got relegated. So there’s so much to take in,” he said.

“I hope he does well. But the fans and me, we would have liked to see a proven goalscorer, somebody who has done it in Italy, in Turkey, and could have come here and done it for the club straight away.”

When asked what Chelsea must improve heading into the Club World Cup, Mikel was direct.

“Scoring goals. It is as easy as that. We were one of the teams creating the most chances, but we didn’t take them. Scoring goals is the number one priority.”