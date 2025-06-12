Michal Probierz Resigns As Poland Coach After Lewandowski Fallout

Poland national team manager, Michal Probierz, has officially stepped down from his role following mounting pressure from within the squad and disappointing results on the pitch.

Michal Probierz’s resignation comes just days after star striker and team legend, Robert Lewandowski, announced he would no longer play for the national team under Probierz’s leadership.

The fallout stemmed from Probierz’s controversial decision to strip Lewandowski of the captaincy and hand the armband to midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The tension off the field was compounded by a damaging 2-1 defeat to Finland in a crucial World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.

The loss leaves Poland third in their group with six points from three games, trailing Finland with seven points from four games and the Netherlands, who also have six points but with a game in hand.

In a statement released by the Polish Football Association, the 52-year-old Probierz expressed regret and gratitude as he announced his departure.

“I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation, the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach,” said Probierz.

“Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life.”

Probierz took the reins in September 2023 but struggled to deliver consistent results. His most notable setback was Poland’s dismal campaign at Euro 2024, where the team finished bottom of their group and became the first nation eliminated from the tournament.

During his 21-match tenure, Probierz recorded nine wins, five draws, and seven losses.

“Thank you, of course, to all the footballers I have had the pleasure of meeting along the way,” he added. “I will keep my fingers crossed for all of you because the national team is our common national asset.”

The Polish Football Association is now expected to begin the search for a new manager amid growing concerns over team morale and qualification hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s international future remains uncertain.