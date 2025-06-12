Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold Seal Dream Transfers To European Giants

Two of football’s brightest stars have realized lifelong dreams with major moves to European giants, as Brazil’s Matheus Cunha joins Manchester United while Real Madrid unveiled England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Matheus Cunha Completes £62.5 Million Move to Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £62.5 million.

The Red Devils triggered the release clause in Cunha’s contract earlier this month, and the transfer has now been finalized following a successful medical and visa approval.

Cunha, 25, has signed a five-year contract with an option for a further year. Speaking after the announcement, the former Atletico Madrid striker could barely contain his emotions.

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player,” Cunha said.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.”

Recall that Cunha joined Wolves in 2023 and has since scored 31 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions.

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, hailed Cunha’s signing as a strategic move for the club.

“Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window,” Wilcox said.

Real Madrid Unveil Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid unveiled England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier today after completing a sensational switch from Liverpool.

The 26-year-old was set to leave on a free transfer at the end of June but the Spanish club paid a fee to secure his release early, allowing him to feature in the upcoming Club World Cup.

The presentation ceremony in Madrid was nothing short of grand, with a highlight reel of Alexander-Arnold’s finest moments playing before he took the stage to speak in Spanish.

“Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn’t happen every day. It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I want to win many titles, be champions, and continue to grow and enjoy football with the best in the world.”

Accompanied by his girlfriend Estelle Behnke and family, Alexander-Arnold thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for the opportunity and expressed his commitment to the club’s success.

In a symbolic gesture, he was handed a Madrid jersey with “Trent” and the number 12, a departure from the number 66 he wore at Liverpool.