Many Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Launch Midnight Attack Near Makurdi

Several residents are feared dead and many others injured following a brutal overnight assault by suspected herdsmen on Mtsewnem, Akondutyough village in the North Bank axis of Makurdi, Benue State.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Daily Post, the attackers struck at around 3:00 a.m. while residents were fast asleep, catching the community off guard.

Graphic images and distress calls began circulating shortly after the incident, fueling public outrage and calls for urgent government intervention.

Humanitarian worker and rights activist, Ukan Kurugh, reacted swiftly to the news, calling the attack “deeply disturbing.”

“At 3:00 a.m. today, I received a heartbreaking distress call, accompanied by chilling video footage and photographs of yet another suspected herdsmen attack,” he wrote in a statement.

“This time, the horror unfolded in North Bank, less than a 40-minute drive from Makurdi town. These brazen attackers continue to strike with impunity, undeterred by the presence of state and federal authorities. They have defied the President, the Governor, and our entire security apparatus.”

Kurugh expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families, vowing continued advocacy for justice.

He said: “To the wounded and to the families who lost loved ones, my heart grieves with you. Your pain is our pain. We will not turn away. We will not be silent.”

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Edet Udeme, were unsuccessful.